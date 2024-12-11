Summarize Simplifying... In short FIITJEE's chairman, Goel, is under fire for verbally abusing an employee's mother during a meeting, further escalating the company's ongoing controversy.

Amidst unpaid salaries since February 2023 and allegations of threatening employees, the chairman's conduct has sparked outrage on social media, with calls for a change in the company's toxic work environment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Goel's response was immediate and harsh

'Must be from red-light area': FIITJEE chairman abuses employee's mother

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Dec 11, 202412:25 pm

What's the story DK Goel, chairman of coaching institute FIITJEE, is facing backlash after a video of him abusing an employee during an online meeting surfaced. The video, which went viral after being posted on Reddit, shows Goel losing his cool after an employee asked about the company's ₹142 crore investment in the Edtech industry. Goel then responded immediately, berating the employee with phrases like "useless people... what kind of sh_t people are these?" and "Go ask your mother who your father is."

Public reaction

Goel's abusive remarks spark online outrage

His outburst continued with demands to know the identity of the questioner and orders to remove him from Mumbai. "Agar baap ki aulaad hai toh prove (about the investment). Ku**e ki aulad. Your mother must be from the red-light area," Goel said, and dared the employee to "go and complain to the court." When another attendee advised him to remain calm, Goel responded with further insults.

Financial troubles

Unpaid salaries and threats add to FIITJEE controversy

The backlash against Goel comes as reports suggest that FIITJEE has not been paying its teachers' salaries since February 2023. The company initially promised to pay once it regained financial stability, but later blamed its employees for the financial difficulties. Teachers were allegedly threatened with having to pay for damages if they chose to leave the company.

Twitter Post

Video of the meeting

Social media response

Netizens call for change in FIITJEE's work environment

The video has triggered a storm of social media remarks slamming Goel's conduct and FIITJEE's management style. One user wrote, "A chairman should lead with respect, not abuse. His behavior is appalling." Another couldn't believe how he insulted someone's mother during his tirade. Many users demanded action against what they called a toxic work environment at FIITJEE, with one saying, "No amount of success justifies treating people like this."