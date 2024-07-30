In short Simplifying... In short A viral video allegedly showing 'non-smoker' Kriti Sanon smoking has sparked debate among fans.

The video's authenticity is unverified, but it has reignited interest in Sanon's past comments about being a non-smoker and her role in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Adding to the intrigue, photos of Sanon with UK businessman Bahia have surfaced, fueling speculation about their relationship status, though no official statement has been made.

'Non-smoker' Kriti Sanon allegedly caught smoking in viral video—fans react

By Tanvi Gupta 10:21 am Jul 30, 202410:21 am

What's the story Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday on Saturday (July 27) in Greece with her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia and her sister Nupur Sanon. Amid many viral moments from the bash and vacation, one particular video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. The footage, which emerged on Reddit, shows a woman in a red cover-up smoking, with a user on the platform identifying the woman as Sanon.

Public response

Mixed reactions emerged over unconfirmed video

The authenticity of the video remains unverified, yet it has drawn a variety of responses from netizens. Some voiced concerns over privacy issues, with a comment reading, "There's something so distasteful about famous people being filmed on holiday without their consent." Another user dismissed the controversy altogether saying, "People smoke so what? why is that an issue? She is on vacation, she can do anything she wants that is not illegal."

Previous stance

Sanon's past remarks on smoking resurfaced amid controversy

Amid the speculation over the video, an old interview of Sanon has resurfaced online where she discussed her experiences as a "non-smoker." In the interview with Mid-day's Hitlist, Sanon stated, "I was always a non-smoker and I continue to be one. I only picked up the cigarette because my character (in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi) demanded me to do that." This statement has added another layer to the ongoing debate about the video's authenticity.

Relationship rumors

Speculation intensified over Sanon's relationship status

Adding to the controversy, Reddit users shared photos of Sanon at a party spot with Bahia, a UK-based businessman. Bahia also posted a photo from the same location on his Instagram Stories﻿ but did not tag Sanon. This has led to further speculation about their relationship status. However, neither Sanon nor Bahia has made any official statement regarding their relationship, leaving fans and followers in suspense.