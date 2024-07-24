In short Simplifying... In short Actor Vicky Kaushal has expressed his wish to work with his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, but they're not rushing into it.

'We're waiting...': Vicky Kaushal reveals desire to co-star with wife

By Tanvi Gupta 10:41 am Jul 24, 202410:41 am

What's the story Vicky Kaushal, currently receiving acclaim for his comedy-drama Bad Newz, has expressed a keen interest in working alongside his wife, Katrina Kaif. The couple, who have yet to share screen space, are optimistic about a future opportunity. However, they are not eager to sign any project solely for the purpose of appearing together. "Our pairing should be according to the demand of the story," said Kaushal during a media interaction.

'We are not in any hurry...'

During the interaction, Kaushal added, "We are waiting, and we are not in any hurry for this." Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot in 2021. Their wedding was a private event held at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Kaif is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's long-awaited film Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kaushal's latest release became his biggest career opener

Meanwhile, Kaushal is enjoying the success of his latest film Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, and co-starring Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Released on Friday, the film humorously explores heteropaternal superfecundation—a rare phenomenon where a woman conceives twins with two different fathers. The film is a spiritual sequel to Raj Mehta's 2019 film Good Newwz. It has become the biggest opener of Kaushal's career. After watching the film, Kaif expressed her appreciation on Instagram.