In short Simplifying... In short Rohit Shetty, the mastermind behind the iconic Golmaal series, has confirmed that 'Golmaal 5' is in the works, but it will take some time.

He also expressed his unwavering loyalty to the original cast, calling them "irreplaceable".

Meanwhile, Shetty's next film, 'Singham Again', is set for a Diwali 2024 release, marking the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth in his cop universe. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Shetty confirms 'Golmaal 5' development

'Golmaal 5' is happening! But, Rohit says, 'it'll take time'

By Tanvi Gupta 09:53 am Jul 24, 202409:53 am

What's the story In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, renowned director Rohit Shetty confirmed the development of the much-anticipated film, Golmaal 5. However, he cautioned fans that it will take some time before the movie hits the screens. "Abhi waqt hai. Golmaal series toh banti rahegi. Aisa toh ho nahin sakta ki nahin bane (There is still time. The Golmaal series will continue to be made. It's not possible that the film doesn't happen). But it will take time," Shetty said.

Director's pride

Shetty expressed pride in his cinematic universe

In the same interview, Shetty also expressed his pride in the cinematic universe he has created throughout his career, including the Golmaal series and his cop universe. "I am very proud of it. Chahein wo Golmaal series ho ya cop universe ho (Be it Golmaal series or the cop universe)," he stated. The director's body of work spans a variety of genres, but these two franchises (Golmaal and Singham) have become particularly iconic in his filmography.

Team loyalty

Shetty deems 'Golmaal' core team 'irreplaceable'

When asked hypothetically about replacing his core team in the Golmaal series with contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi for a hypothetical re-direction of Golmaal 5, Shetty firmly denied such a possibility. He stated that the core team of Golmaal is "irreplaceable" and he couldn't even contemplate such a change. "Soch bhi nahin sakta (I can't think of it)," he said, emphasizing his loyalty to the original cast and crew.

About the series

All about the incredible 'Golmaal' series

Kicking off in 2006, Shetty's directorial genius gave birth to the slapstick comedy juggernaut—Golmaal. The first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, brought together an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal. In 2008, Shetty returned with Golmaal Returns, and the franchise continued to gain momentum with Golmaal 3 released in 2010. In 2017, Golmaal Again brought the original gang back together, proving that even after a decade, their comedic timing remained unmatched.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Shetty's next 'Singham Again' is targeting Diwali release

Meanwhile, Shetty is gearing up for Singham Again, which is nearing the end of its shooting schedule. While fans eagerly await the film, its release date has been postponed from Independence Day to Diwali 2024. The director himself announced the delay, sharing a film poster and a message that read, "Sher aatank machata hai, zakhmi sher tabahi! See you in the cinemas...This Diwali!" The film is the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth in Shetty's cop universe.