Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha,' 'IPF' to premiere simultaneously? Here's the truth

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha,' 'IPF' to premiere simultaneously? Here's the truth

By Aikantik Bag 05:39 pm Oct 12, 202305:39 pm

Sidharth Malhotra is preparing for two big releases

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his upcoming actioner Yodha and his OTT project Indian Police Force. While Yodha is set to hit theaters on December 8, the release date for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force remains undisclosed. Recent reports suggesting that both projects are slated to release on the same day have been debunked by sources who confirmed to India Today that this information is false.

2/3

It would have been a feat, had it been true

If the reports of a simultaneous release had been true, then Malhotra would have been the first Bollywood actor to achieve this feat. Interestingly, Srijit Mukherji is currently gearing up for the release of Dawshom Awbotaar (theatrical) and Durgo Rawhoshyo (Hoichoi) on October 19. Both the projects are headlined by Anirban Bhattacharya making him the first actor to achieve this feat.

3/3

More about Malhotra's releases

Indian Police Force, initially slated for a Diwali 2023 release features Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi alongside Malhotra. This show will be a part of Shetty's Cop Universe, expanding his successful franchise into the digital space. Whereas, Yodha is an action thriller starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The project is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and will be released on December 8.