Anupam Kher starrer 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' eyeing remakes across languages

By Isha Sharma 12:57 pm Oct 07, 202312:57 pm

'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' to be remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Marathi

National Film Award-winning cult classic comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla! is eyeing a wider audience now. Per Variety, the film is set to be remade in Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada and will be directed by Vinod Anantoju, Kedar Shinde, and Adarsh Eshwarappa, respectively. Released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Khosla Ka Ghosla! starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, and Vinay Pathak.

Why does this story matter?

The tradition of being inspired by an original film and remaking it into different languages is not uncommon. For instance, Hera Pheri is a remake of the Malayalam comedy Ramji Rao Speaking, Rohit Shetty's Singham series is inspired by Suriya's namesake films, and the Chandramukhi franchise has also been remade into several languages. Going by this formula, KKG! can expect more success now.

'KKG's producer on remakes

KKG!'s producer Savita Raj Hiremath told Variety, "To most Indians, building a home in a lifetime is like a dream come true. It is relatable to a pan-Indian audience as property fraud is paramount and witnessed in large measure." "Thus, the remakes of Khosla Ka Ghosla! will be apt as there is a need to address the issue, entertain and monetize the creative rendition."

Director Shinde feels film is 'still relatable'

Shinde (Baipan Bhaari Deva) also spoke about the timeless quality of the film. "For the audience, the story will remain closely relatable, irrespective of its time period, since the grassroots level problems still remain the same around us," he said. "I strongly feel it'll still be relatable in the forthcoming years, too, as human nature and thought processes do not change," Shinde added.

Refresher: Story of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!

KKG! marked Banerjee's directorial debut and revolved around Kamal Kishore Khosla—a retired middle-class man who endeavors to get his plot of land back from a corrupt, conniving property dealer. It also starred Tara Sharma, Kiran Juneja, and Rajesh Sharma. It also birthed a Tamil (Poi Solla Porom) and a Kannada remake (Rame Gowda vs Krishna Reddy). The Hindi version is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.