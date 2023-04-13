Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary: Moments with his Bollywood besties

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 13, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

On Satish Kaushik's 67th birth anniversary, take a look at some of his most cherished friendships in the industry

Satish Kaushik left for his heavenly abode in March. His sudden passing away has left a void that will never be filled again. Throughout his career, he made some very close friends and shared some of the best moments with them. On what would have been his 67th birthday on Thursday (April 13), here's looking at the best friends that Bollywood gave him.

Anupam Kher

Their friendship dates back to their National School of Drama (NSD) days. They were friends were over 45 years. Recalling their early days in college, Anupam Kher once at The Kapil Sharma Show joked about how he owed money to Kaushik and also ate maximum parathas at Kaushik's sister-in-law's place. When Kaushik passed away, Kher was the first to inform fans of his death.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan did not only share a long professional relationship with Kaushik but also a personal one. They two were very close friends and had delivered one of the most successful films in 2003, Tere Naam. The video of Khan weeping at Kaushik's funeral spoke volumes about the friendship they had and the love they shared for each other.

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor

Kaushik was close to brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. While Boney helped Kaushik with his directorial debut Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Anil frequently collaborated with Kaushik for films such as Mr. India. But among the two brothers, Kaushik was closer to Anil. Kaushik was once a little jealous when his two best friends - Kher and Anil, met without him.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta's friendship with Kaushik was also from the NSD days. How amazing, concerning, and loving friend Kaushik was, can be understood by the time when he offered to marry Gupta. Gupta recalled in her autobiography how Kaushik wanted to give his name to her then-unborn child (Masaba Gupta). He suggested if she would take his name, no one would question anything.

Govinda

Another actor who was very close to Kaushik was actor Govinda. From Sajan Chale Sasural to Had Kar Di Aapne, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rajaji, and more, Govinda and Kaushik's iconic duo gave us some of the best films. Recalling the late actor, Govinda revealed how Kaushik didn't charge a penny for his role in Aunty No. 1.