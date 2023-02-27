Entertainment

Remo D'Souza ropes in Abhishek Bachchan for 'Dancing Dad': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 27, 2023, 06:29 pm 1 min read

Remo D'Souza to make 'Dancing Dad' with Abhishek Bachchan

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza is set to revive his 2017 project Dancing Dad with Abhishek Bachchan, as per reports. Initially, superstar Salman Khan was supposed to headline the D'Souza directorial, but the duo's Race 3 was reportedly given priority and Dancing Dad ended up on the back burner. D'Souza mentioned earlier that the film was his passion project, which is close to his heart.

Details of the upcoming film

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "It's tentatively called Dancing Dad and is all set to go on floors next month." "The pre-production work has already begun, and the team is excited to shoot this unique dance film with Abhishek and a young kid in lead," they added. The film will be an emotional father-daughter drama, reported Pinkvilla.

Film to have direct-to-digital release

Most of D'Souza's films have revolved around dancers, but this one is unique as it will be about a non-dancer father. It will release directly on an OTT platform. The source added, "The deal has been locked, and the platform will be making an official announcement soon." The upcoming film will have two female leads, and nothing has been revealed about the casting yet.