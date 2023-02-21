Entertainment

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Why is Shraddha promoting film alone

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 21, 2023, 01:30 pm 3 min read

Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as the leading pair

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday for the launch of Inox cinemas and to promote her upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar during her visit but sans her co-star, Ranbir Kapoor. Interestingly, the two have been promoting it separately. While everything's good between the co-stars, Shraddha revealed the real reason why they are promoting it separately.

There's a promotional ploy at play

During her interaction with the media here, Shraddha said that she and Ranbir are busy with the film's promotions, but separately. If you thought that things are not well between the two Kapoors, then fret not. Explaining the reason behind it, Shraddha said, "Ranbir and I will not be promoting it together. It is filmmaker Luv Ranjan's idea that we promote the film separately."

'Ranbir is the biggest 'makkaar' I've met'

This is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha have been paired opposite each other. While calling him a brilliant actor, she also said that he's a "makkaar." "He is the biggest makkaar I've met. Every time he'd say he hasn't prepared for a scene but the next morning when he'd arrive for the shoot, he'd know his dialogues by heart," she said.

On working with Ranjan

Shraddha, known for her girl-next-door characters, will be seen in a new avatar in this film. Talking about how focused Ranjan is on his work, she said, "He is very particular with the dialogues. Usually, if you take a pause during dialogue delivery, it's forgiven. But he was so particular in this film that he didn't let us change a word here or there."

Ranbir, Shahid, or Aditya, Shraddha revealed who's her favorite Kapoor

While Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, she has worked with Shahid Kapoor in Haider and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu. When asked who among the three is her favorite co-star, she said, "My all-time favorite Kapoor actor is Shakti Kapoor. He's the ultimate Kapoor that I like."

All about 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Hemled by Ranjan, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is written by Rahul Modi, while the music is given by Pritam Chakraborty. The upcoming title is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and will release in the theaters on the occasion of Holi, on March 8. The movie will also mark the acting debut of popular stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.