Mumbai: FWICE demands inquiry into Ranbir-Shraddha's film set fire incident

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 01, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

The fire accident occurred on July 29 on the sets of Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir, Shraddha.

In a tragic incident, a crew member lost his life last week in a fire on the sets of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is issuing notices to the producers' body and studios over the incident. The FWICE said it will demand an inquiry from the government and the BMC.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to the FWICE's General Secretary Ashok Dubey, the mishap occurred when the shooting of the film was not on.

He added that the FWICE had written to the Maharashtra chief minister and the fire authorities in the past few years, urging them to conduct thorough investigations on film studios and sets and places where such mishaps could occur.

Details Film's producers have not issued any statement

Dubey added the contractor who erected the sets in question previously constructed two more sets Bangur Nagar, both of which caught fire. "We are now writing to the producers' body that they must check whether a fire audit has been done before booking studio floors," he said. Meanwhile, the producers of the yet-to-be-titled Ranbir-Shraddha starrer have not yet issued any statement regarding the incident.

Quote 'What if the mishap happened when shoot was on?'

Civic officials told PTI that the deceased, identified as 32-year-old Manish Devashi, was initially rushed to the civic-run RN Cooper Hospital after the incident. However, doctors declared him brought dead. "One person lost his life. A film unit has 800-1000 workers and technicians, what if the mishap happened when the shoot was on?" Dubey said in an interview with ETimes after the fire accident.

Information Fire was doused after five hours

The blaze on the sets was doused after five hours with eight fire engines, five water jetties, and other equipment. Another person was injured in the accident. It reportedly started in a temporary pandal, where wooden materials were stored. It also spread to another set—of Rajshri Productions—where Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer was shooting. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.