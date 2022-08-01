Entertainment

August watchlist: These titles are hot on OTT this month

5 must-watch titles on OTT platforms in August.

The month of August has brought with it a busy schedule for the OTT space. Last month, we saw many new exciting titles being released both in theaters as well as on OTT platforms. Luckily, this time around, we have got many new additions to the streaming platforms. From Marvel and DC's fresh releases to several thrillers, here are some must-watch titles in August.

#1 'The Sandman'

Author Neil Gaiman's comic book series will finally make its way to screen this month with Netflix's The Sandman. The upcoming series will narrate the tale of Morpheus aka Dream of the Endless—an ancient being who's the living personification of dreams, existing in a different realm. The Sandman will exclusively debut on Netflix on Friday (August 5). Reportedly, Season 2 is in the making!

Dream dangerously. Enter the world of THE SANDMAN on August 5, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/DQOrcsZUM0 — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 23, 2022

#2 'Kaduva'

Malayalam action drama film Kaduva starring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will have its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (August 4). Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics after its theatrical release on July 7. Set in the '90s, Kaduva narrates a Pala planter's story and his rivalry with top cop IG Joseph Chandy (Vivek Oberoi).

#3 'Darlings'

One of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Darlings is set to have a direct-to-OTT release this month as well. Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma, the dark comedy thriller has been helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Friday (August 5).

#4 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Marvel's next exciting project She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will star actor Tatiana Maslany as the buff green superhero. The upcoming series will orchestrate how a simple Jennifer Walters goes from an attorney who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases to the famous She-Hulk. Helmed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting August 17.

Let’s do this. 💚💪



Watch the brand new trailer for #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yKwL5p4nxO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

#5 'Rashtra Kavach Om'

Rashtra Kavach Om, starring actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, and Ashutosh Rana, saw its theatrical release on July 1. The big-scale action feature is helmed by debutant director Kapil Verma. Roy Kapur is seen as a para commando who is out on a mission in the film. The movie will land on the ZEE5 platform on August 11.

#6 'Victim: Who is next?'

Tamil anthology series Victim: Who is next? is set for its OTT premiere on SonyLIV on Friday (August 5). Its official synopsis reads: "An anthology that revolves around victims who are physically or emotionally injured when a crime is committed. But will they manage to save themselves from the crime?" It includes segments directed by filmmakers Chimbudevan, Rajesh M, PA Ranjith, and Venkat Prabhu.