Entertainment

'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2: 5 major highlights (spoiler alert)

'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2: 5 major highlights (spoiler alert)

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 02, 2022, 01:25 pm 3 min read

Key highlights from 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2. (Photo credit: Twitter/@netflix)

We made it! Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 finally dropped on Netflix on Friday. Much like the makers promised (read warned), the penultimate season was a terrifying masterpiece! The series has certainly evolved by magnitudes and Season 4 is proof of that. While we wait for Season 5—likely to release sometime in 2024—here are some key highlights from Season 4 Volume 2.

Highlight #1 Eleven gets her powers back and how!

In Volume 1, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) goes back to Hawkins Laboratory with Papa aka Dr. Brenner to try and regain her powers. With Vecna on the loose and time running out, Eleven decides to fight him irrespective of Papa warning her that she is not ready. Volume 2 certainly displayed Eleven's powers and what she is capable of, but maybe Papa was right.

Highlight #2 Eddie Munson gives performance of a lifetime

Sure Kate Bush's song Running Up That Hill is an integral part now, but Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) has given fans a new song to play on loop. Volume 2's teaser showed Munson in the Upside Down with a guitar and if anyone could go to Vecna's world and blast Metallica's Master of Puppets with the volume maxed out, it has to be Munson!

Twitter Post A glimpse at Munson's Upside Down concert

🤘LET THE SHOW BEGIN. VOL 2 IS NOW STREAMING 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QDO89bnNay — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 1, 2022

Highlight #3 Max Mayfield's nerve-racking faceoff with Vecna

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) was the only one to escape Vecna's trance (thank you, Bush). She played a key role in Volume 1 and this time, with a better understanding of Vecna's mind, and moreover, her own, Mayfield prepares herself to go face to face with the powerful demon. What happens next you ask? Well, this is all we can tell you.

Highlight #4 Characters have their moments of redemption

Many existing characters and new characters got a chance at redemption—rather, to be heroes! Case in point: Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). His evolution is a stark contrast to who he was in Season 1. Additionally, Volume 2 has been all about celebrating the unlikely heroes who rise to the occasion and follow the good in them. Even Yuri Ismaylov (Nikola Đjuričko) for that matter.

Highlight #5 Will Byers senses Vecna's presence

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was the first one to get trapped in the Upside Down back in Season 1. Since then, Byers could never really shake off the presence of the demon lurking in the depths. In Volume 2, he can sense Vecna's presence and emotions. Could this be a key to defeating Vecna and whatever hell he will unleash next in Season 5?