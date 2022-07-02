Entertainment

Has Raj Anadkat who plays 'TMKOC's Tapu quit the show?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 02, 2022, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi in 2017 to play Tapu.

Actor Raj Anadkat, known for his role as Tapu in the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is likely to quit the show, suggest reports. Apparently, he has not been present on the sets for the past few days. Anadkat's co-star from the show, Mandar Chandwadkar who appears as Bhide, has also spoken about his absence on the sets. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

TMKOC has established itself as one of the best offerings in Hindi television.

And, it features a large ensemble cast.

Though most of the primary actors have stayed since the show's inception in 2008, some have left along the way.

Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, and Neha Mehta also bid adieu to the show earlier.

However, Anadkat has not yet officially announced his exit.

Quote Here's what Chandwadkar says about Anadkat's absence

Chandwadkar told in an interview with Pinkvilla that Anadkat has not been seen on the TMKOC sets for a while. "As artists, we don't know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn't been shooting for the past few days," he was quoted as saying. "I haven't seen him on the set," he added.

History Anadkat's role was initially played by Bhavya Gandhi

To recall, actor Bhavya Gandhi initially used to play the role of Tapu on the show. Later, Anadkat replaced Gandhi in 2017. Gandhi reportedly quit the show to focus on his career in films. However, his exit did not go well with TMKOC's producer Amit Kumarr Modi. He called his exit "unprofessional." Will Gandhi return as Tapu? Let's wait and see if that happens.

Information Lodha's exit made headlines recently

Lodha who played Taarak Mehta quit the show recently due to unknown reasons. He had been part of it for 14 years. While he has not revealed the reason for his exit, reports suggested he decided to bid adieu as other characters were apparently playing major roles. Meanwhile, Mehta last month alleged that she has not received payments for several months after quitting.