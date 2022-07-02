Entertainment

Actor Surbhi Tiwari alleges domestic violence; to divorce husband soon

A major trouble is brewing in Hindi TV actor Surbhi Tiwari's paradise. The actor, whose popularity catapulted through her role as Aradhana in the show Shagun, has decided to part ways with her husband Praveen Kumar Sinha. She has also lodged a complaint against him and his family, accusing them of domestic violence and cheating. The couple tied the knot in 2019. Details inside.

Conflict Tiwari was financially dependent on her husband

While conversing with ETimes, the seasoned TV actor shared her grievances. She revealed that Sinha, who is a Delhi-based businessman and pilot, had initially promised to shift base to Mumbai, but nothing of the sort happened post-marriage. Resultantly, this posed a problem for the actor since her shooting schedules were on the line and she couldn't work, ultimately making her financially dependent on him.

Complaint 'I will soon file for divorce'

Tiwari also deemed their companionship "incompatible." The actor, who wanted to part ways amicably, said, "Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce." She also blamed her in-laws for not returning her jewelry and silverware.

Cases Tiwari filed cases previously as well

This isn't the first time Tiwari has spoken up about her in-laws' misdemeanor. She previously filed two cases of domestic violence against Sinha and his family—in June 2020 and May 2022. The Shree Ganesh actor disclosed, "I have filed a complaint against Praveen, his mother, and his sisters-in-law for domestic violence and intimidating me." She also complained she hasn't received her stree dhan back.

Definition What is 'stree dhan' as per Hindu law?

Stree dhan refers to the assets in a marriage that only the wife can claim ownership of. As per Hindu law, this includes gifts, ornaments, and property (movable and immovable), among other things, that she receives at the time of her marriage, childbirth, and widowhood.

Career Tiwari has been part of multiple successful TV shows

Tiwari is a known name on Indian television and has appeared in supporting roles in multiple Hindi TV shows across different networks. In her 24-year-long career, she has been a key member of long-running serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kumkum—Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Her credits also include Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.