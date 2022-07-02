Entertainment

Celebrities likely to guest on 'Koffee with Karan 7'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 02, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

These celebrities are rumored to appear on 'Koffee with Karan 7.'

Famous Bollywood filmmaker and host, Karan Johar is back with Season 7 of his popular chat show Koffee with Karan! Previously, the host revealed that Season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 and also released a hilarious teaser for the same. If you have been wondering which celebrities could make their appearance on the Koffee couch, then we've got your back.

#1 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines ever since they got married and then again when they recently announced their pregnancy. Moreover, the duo is also gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. Multiple reports have suggested the couple will mark their attendance this year. If they do, this would be their debut on the show as a couple.

#2 Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Another power couple in the Bollywood industry, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, is rumored to be part of Johar's roll call this season. Considering the fact that Kaif had previously talked about Kaushal on the show, we're sure that Johar will call the lovebirds back to talk about their married life. Kaif and Kaushal would also make their debut appearance as a couple.

#3 Kiara Advani with co-star Shahid Kapoor

Kiara Advani might be making her Koffee with Karan appearance alongside her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. We deduce this theory judging by the video Advani shared on her Instagram of her walking with Kapoor on a glitzy set. Then, Lakshmi Mehr, Advani's stylist shared a photo of the actor on her Instagram and wrote, "Lights, camera and Koffee (sic)." Need we say more?

#4 Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday earlier appeared on the show along with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. This season, the actor is rumored to grace the infamous couch along with actor Vijay Deverakonda, her co-star in the upcoming film Liger. The duo shared a video of them dancing to The Punjaabban Song from JugJugg Jeeyo on their Instagram which had the same set as Advani and Kapoor's.

#5 Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh recently announced his series Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls on Netflix. Apart from this, Singh will also be seen in Johar's next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Bhatt who will play the female lead. Rumor has it that Singh will appear on the show, maybe with Bhatt, and will be seen in one of the initial episodes.