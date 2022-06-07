Entertainment

'Jaadugar': Jitendra Kumar to lead Netflix film

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 07, 2022, 06:17 pm 2 min read

'Jaadugar' will begin streaming on Netflix on July 15. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChhotaThalaiva)

Sachivji is back! This time, in a magical land. Netflix India delighted audiences with the announcement of its next film Jaadugar, where fan-favorite Jitendra Kumar will be essaying the eponymous role. The OTT giant also dropped an introductory teaser on Tuesday. Helmed by Sameer Saxena and penned by Biswapati Sarkar, the film will drop on the platform on July 15. We can't wait!

Saxena has previously written popular shows such as Yeh Meri Family and Permanent Roommates.

He has had a long-standing association with Sarkar spanning multiple projects.

Interestingly, Kumar and Saxena have also worked together on Panchayat, Kota Factory, TVF Tripling, and Bhaag Jeetu.

Kumar has repeatedly proved himself to be a highly bankable actor, particularly due to the critical and commercial recognition of Panchayat.

While the 20-second-long teaser does not give much away, we see Kumar clad in traditional magician robes, performing the classic pigeon trick at a supposed wedding. The teaser is set to the tune of a melodious flute that accords it with a magical, dreamy feel. The OTT platform captioned the post, "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the beloved magician (Jaadugar) of Neemuch."

Deviyon aur sajjanon, taaliyon ke saath swagat kariye, Neemuch ke pyaare Jaadugar ka. Apna jaadu le kar aa rahe hai 15th July ko, only on Netflix!#JaadugarOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/dOb2TACIze — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 7, 2022

Kumar will play Magic Meenu, a magician in Neemuch, which is a town in Madhya Pradesh. A look at his oeuvre and one can instantly say that he has completely nailed the "small-town" genre. The synopsis reads, "A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to a tournament's finals if he wishes to marry the love of his life."

In addition to Kumar, the film will also feature an ensemble cast comprising comedy veteran Jaaved Jaaferi (who will play himself), Arushi Sharma, Bikram Malati, Ganesh Deokar, and Rukshar Dhillon. Moreover, Ajeet Singh Palawat and Dhruv Thukral will also appear in the Netflix sports drama. The film will be produced by Saxena, Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna (Kota Factory), and Amit Golani (Cubicles).