Depp celebrates trial victory with Indian meal worth Rs. 48L!

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 07, 2022, 04:55 pm 3 min read

Johnny Depp recently won the defamation trial against his ex-spouse Amber Heard and seems to be enjoying the outcome.

Johnny Depp has been celebrating in style after winning the defamation trial against his ex-spouse and Hollywood actor Amber Heard. On Sunday, the 58-year-old was spotted with his friends in Birmingham, England, where he indulged in a lavish feast at Varanasi, an Indian restaurant. Reportedly, he shelled out more than $62,000 during the evening, which translates to a whopping Rs. 48 lakh. Here's more.

Depp recently emerged victorious in the murky, live-televised defamation trial that went on for over six weeks in Fairfax County, Virginia, US.

On Wednesday, he was awarded $10M in compensatory damages and $5M in punitive damages by a seven-person jury.

On the verdict day, Depp wasn't present in the court and was spotted in the UK. He later expressed his gratitude on social media.

Details Depp indulged in a feast at Birmingham's 'largest Indian restaurant'

New York Post reported that Depp's "curry dinner" included a delectable meal comprising "authentic Indian cuisine," rose champagne, and cocktails. Varanasi, located at Fiveways Entertainment Centre, Birmingham, is known for its "heavenly recipes," and "soothing ambiance." Depp was accompanied by a grand party of over 20 people, including his musician friend, Jeff Beck (77). Varanasi is reportedly Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant.

Reports Restaurant was closed down to give Depp's party privacy

The restaurant, spread over an area of 20,000-square-foot, had to be closed down to give privacy to Depp and his friends. The party raged on till midnight. Depp has been papped a few times in Birmingham recently. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is staying there for Beck's music tour and was also spotted during his show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Arrangements Depp's security team checked venue in advance

Mohammed Hussain, the operations director of the popular restaurant, expressed his jubilation. "We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people." Hussain also mentioned that the staff first deemed it to be a joke, but their doubts were put to rest once the actor's security inspected the venue.

Quotes 'Depp was very lovely, down-to-earth,' said staff

Reportedly, Depp posed for pictures with the staff, who labeled him a "very lovely, down-to-earth bloke." The menu for the evening included several appetizing dishes such as cheesecake, butter chicken, shish kebabs, curry, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi, and tandoori king prawns. Hussain also revealed that Depp's presence ushered in more business for them than the week's busiest night, which easily registers 400 diners.