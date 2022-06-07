Entertainment

'Vikram' ending: Kamal Haasan-starrer might birth three spinoffs, here's how

'Vikram' ending: Kamal Haasan-starrer might birth three spinoffs, here's how

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 07, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj hit the big screens last Friday.

Whenever movies tease possible sequels and spinoffs, it can greatly improve the film's reception. That seems to have been the case with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's Vikram. A spinoff of the director Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous film Kaithi, Vikram has had an unexpected twist at the end and it has audiences debating over what it means. We think it can birth at least three spinoffs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram hit the big screens last Friday (June 3) and managed to live up to its massive hype.

Positive reviews are being showered by fans and critics, and the film is performing extremely well at the box office, too.

With the climax teasing multiple spinoffs, fans have been coming up with their own theories.

Moving forward, the article contains spoilers for Vikram.

#1 Suriya's Rolex

Suriya made a cameo appearance toward the end of the film as the drug lord Rolex. After losing tons of drugs in an operation conducted by Haasan's Vikram, Rolex vows to start from scratch to prove that his empire is unstoppable. This ending hinted at a spinoff focusing on Rolex. If that happens, we might get to see Suriya and Haasan locking horns.

#2 Fahadh Faasil's Amar

Fahadh Faasil played a ruthless undercover police officer Amar in Vikram. Vijay Sethupathi's Santhanam murders Amar's wife in a highly brutal way to seek revenge, after which Amar joins Haasan's camp. This allegiance switch happened during the pre-climax and it was totally unexpected. So, there are chances for a spinoff based on his character. And if that happens, it would be Amar versus Santhanam.

#3 Karthi's Dilli in 'Vikram' universe

Vikram did not have Karthi's Dilli (Kaithi) making an appearance. However, we heard his voice and saw his daughter. To recall, Kaithi ended in a mysterious way and did not show the backstory of Dilli. Now that we know Dilli is a part of Vikram's universe, there could be another spinoff besides Kaithi 2, which is already on the cards.