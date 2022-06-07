Entertainment

'Kirik Party 2' is happening! Here's everything about Rakshit Shetty-starrer

Jun 07, 2022

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty confirmed that he is working on the sequel of 'Kirik Party.'

As we await the release of the Kannada film 777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty, the actor has given us more good news. Shetty recently revealed that he is working on a sequel to his megahit Kannada movie Kirik Party (2016). Although not many details about the sequel are out, we surely have enough to quench our curiosity. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kirik Party is one of the most successful Kannada films, which went on to bag several awards including the IIFA Utsavam, Karnataka State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and South Indian International Movie Awards.

The film also received impressive reviews from fans and critics alike, and it has a solid 8.2/10 rating on IMDb.

So, all eyes are on its sequel.

Cast Original characters will return, Shetty confirmed

Besides Shetty, the original film starred the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, and Achyuth Kumar in principal roles. Mandanna made her acting debut with the film. Opening up about the sequel in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shetty confirmed that the second installment will have the same characters from the original. He added that the story will be set 10 years from the original.

Plot Shetty also has the story all mapped out

In the same interview, Shetty mentioned that the story for the sequel is ready, at least in his head. He said, "Yes, we'll start work on Kirik Party 2 after Richard Anthony. I am writing the sequel right now in my head, and I will soon put it on paper." Richard Anthony is a spinoff of Shetty's Ulidavaru Kandanthe, which marked his directorial debut.

Details What was 'Kirik Party' all about?

Kirik Party was a college drama focusing on a group of engineering students from the same college. Shetty played Karna, a student who joins the college from a small town. The film was directed by Shetty's close aide and popular filmmaker Rishab Shetty, while Shetty had penned the screenplay along with Rishab. Kirik Party hit the big screens on December 30, 2016.