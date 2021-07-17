'Alai Alaiyaaga': Suriya's back with another melodious track from 'Navarasa'

'Alai Alaiyaaga' song from 'Navarasa' is now out!

A new song, titled Alai Alaiyaaga, from the highly-anticipated nine-part anthology series Navarasa has been released. This is the second song, after Thooriga, from the portion titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru of this anthology. Featuring Suriya in it, this track is another melodious treat to the superstar's fans. Makers have released it on streaming platforms, including Gaana, Wynk Music, and Apple Music, among others.

The song composition is set to give you goosebumps

After Thooriga and Yaadho, lyricist Madhan Karky has penned down yet another beautiful song for this project. With a beautiful composition on the piano, this magical number brings peace to your soul and calms your mind. Karthik's voice blends tremendously well with the music, leaving you with goosebumps. Even if you don't understand the meaning of the song, it will touch your heart.

Suriya's 'Thooriga' was groovy, while 'Alai Alaiyaaga' is soulful

Sharing the song's link, Think Music wrote, "#AlaiAlaiyaaga from @Suriya_offl's #guitarkambimelanindru is a beautiful and emotional love ballad!" While Suriya's Thooriga was groovy, Alai Alaiyaaga is slow yet soulful. In fact, when you listen to the previous track, you can hear drums, guitar, and keyboards, whereas, the new one seems to be composed only on piano. Overall, they are a treat to your ears.

Another slow song from 'Navarasa' is 'Yaadho'

The makers also dropped another melodious and slow song recently, titled Yaadho from the portion Edhiri. While Suriya's portion is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Edhiri is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. Yaadho's lyrical video was released as well and it featured pictures of Revathy, Vijay Sethupathi, and Prakash Raj in different expressions. Crooned by Chinmayi Sripada, this song has a classical touch to it.

'Navarasa': Nine directors, nine stories, nine emotions

Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa will deliver nine stories by nine directors and multiple talented actors. Apart from Menon and Nambiar, other filmmakers are Arvind Swami, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun KM, and Vasanth Sai. They will bring nine types of emotions to the screen with their stories. Navarasa is set to premiere on Netflix on August 6.