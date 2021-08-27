DGCA suspends flying license of MP government pilot for crash-landing

The plane was bringing supplies of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, from Gujarat to Gwalior via Indore

Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying license of a senior pilot of the Madhya Pradesh government for one year for the crash landing of an aircraft at Gwalior airport in May this year. The plane was bringing supplies of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, from Gujarat to Gwalior via Indore in the state-owned plane B-200GT VT MPQ.

The plane crash landed around 9 pm on May 6 at the Gwalior airport, which has an Air Force base. The DGCA, which carried out a probe into the incident, has suspended the flying license of the plane's pilot, Captain Sayyed Majid Akhtar (56), for a year, as per a letter issued last week.

Akhtar flew the aircraft low, failed to sight arrester barrier

The incident resulted in major damage to the cockpit front, propeller blades, propeller hub, and wheels of the newly bought plane. The aircraft had skidded and overturned on one side. Akhtar, his co-pilot Shiv Jaiswal, and another officer were injured in the incident. As per the suspension letter, Akhtar "flew the aircraft very low and failed to sight the arrester barrier" before the runway.

The accident had occurred due to a manual error: DGCA

According to the letter, "The approach profile of the aircraft was not appropriate for landing in the touchdown zone and resulted in hitting the arrester barrier." The DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Akhtar on July 1, but the explanation given by him was found to be "not satisfactory," the letter said. The accident had occurred due to a manual error, the DGCA noted.

Akhtar's actions were in violation of the Aircraft Rules: DGCA

The DGCA noted that Akhtar's actions not only jeopardized the safety of the aircraft but were also in violation of the Aircraft Rules. The Madhya Pradesh government had bought the aircraft, a seven-seater Beechcraft King Air B-200GT VT MPQ, from American company Textron Aviation for more than Rs. 65 crore last year only, sources in the state aviation department said.

Following the crash, the plane was reduced to scrap

Following the crash, the plane was reduced to scrap. It has been kept at the Gwalior airbase for over three months now, allegedly due to lack of maintenance and repair, as it was not insured at the time of the incident, the sources added.