5 biggest shows that got canceled leaving fans heartbroken

Apr 19, 2022

In the past, many comedy and thriller shows have gotten canceled despite having critical lauding. While some get called off due to financial reasons, others simply do not get the opportunity to finish. They even amass their own fans during their run who want the next season but are left heartbroken when their favorite shows get canceled abruptly. Here are five such shows.

#1 'Hannibal'

Hannibal was one of the most blood-soaked dramas to have aired on television. It debuted on NBC in 2013 and gained a gore-loving fanbase called the "Fannibals." It told the stories of the famous serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter, played by Mads Mikkelsen. Unfortunately, poor ratings killed the show. Reportedly, by the time the finale was aired in 2015, the viewership was almost non-existent.

#2 'Firefly' (2002)

News about makers pulling the plug on Firefly surfaced even before the first season had fully aired. It faced many issues: one of them being that the episodes were aired in an incorrect order on Fox (the second season was underway but the pilot was the last episode to air). There were also disagreements between producer Joss Whedon and Fox, finally killing the show.

#3 'The OA'

The OA is one of the most-watched series on Netflix. The first season of the sci-fi show aired in 2016 and the second in 2019, which gained a larger audience. However, there was no season three for The OA despite it ending on a cliffhanger. While no reason was provided, reports of it turning into a movie also fizzled out in no time.

#4 'Santa Clarita Diet' (2017-19)

Santa Clarita Diet revolved around Sheila and Joel Hammond whose lives change when Sheila starts showing signs of turning into a zombie. The series, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, was a massive hit. However, it couldn't keep up with Netflix's "cost-plus" budget and the makers refused to pump more money into it. Eventually, the series ended after the third season on a cliffhanger.

#5 'Pushing Daisies'

Pushing Daisies ran on ABC from 2007 to 2009. The show was about a "pie-maker" (Lee Pace) who could bring the dead back to life. However, timing played against the show as there was a Writers Guild of America strike that caused a gap between the first and second seasons. Eventually, the ratings ran short and the series ended on an open-ended cliffhanger.