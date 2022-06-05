Entertainment

5 best movies landing on OTT this month

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 05, 2022

5 best movies hitting OTT this month. (Photo credit: Disney Movie Insiders)

The OTT space is booming! After Stranger Things 4 dominated the OTT landscape with its premiere on May 27, many other big-ticket Hollywood films are now making their way to the streaming platforms. We will get to see several hits—from classics like Titanic to the latest blockbusters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here's what OTT platforms have in store for June.

#1 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

One of the biggest hits of 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn't gone out of theatres yet and it's already making its way to the OTT space. The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character has seen a successful box office run globally. Now, the film will be available to stream on Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India) from June 22!

#2 'Jennifer Lopez: Halftime'

Netflix earlier announced singer Jennifer Lopez's documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime will be a "glimpse into Lopez's most fiercely protected, private moments — the kind of behind-the-scenes access fans crave." From her Super Bowl 2020 halftime show to her performance at US President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration, the documentary will contain important aspects of the singer's journey. It will stream on Netflix from June 14.

#3 'Spiderhead'

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski delivers a new mind-bending thriller with Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth as the mad scientist Steve Abnesti who strikes a deal with prison inmates to reduce their sentences. From high-octane action sequences to the usage of mind-controlling drugs, it packs a bunch of elements that make this actioner a must-watch. Spiderhead will stream on Netflix from June 17.

#4 'No Time to Die'

Actor Daniel Craig's No Time To Die finally makes its way to the streaming service this month. The Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial is reportedly the longest Bond film with a 163-minute runtime. No Time To Die is said to have given a fitting send-off to Craig's Agent 007. The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 10.

#5 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's film The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the most popular films in the actor's career. In the movie, DiCaprio appears as Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker in New York City who earns money through all the wrong means. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ from June 13. DiCaprio's Titanic and The Departed have also started streaming on Netflix.