After 'Vikram', Kamal Haasan collaborating with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan?

Mahesh Narayanan and Kamal Haasan have previously collaborated on 'Vishwaroopam' franchise.

Last year, it was reported that Kamal Haasan would be collaborating with Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan on a project soon. And now, Haasan has himself confirmed the same while promoting his latest film Vikram. He appeared on the TV show Bigg Boss Jodigal 2 recently, where he spilled the beans that his next film will be directed by Narayanan. Here's more on their collaboration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Narayanan rose to fame after he helmed the Mollywood films Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik—all of which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Also, though Narayanan has worked as a writer in several films, he has directed only a handful of projects.

So, his collaboration with "Ulaga Nayagan" Haasan is an interesting development, which is now making headlines.

Details Raaj Kamal Films International to bankroll the project

Haasan has also confirmed the upcoming film will be banked under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). To recall, Narayanan previously collaborated with Haasan as the editor of his previous films Vishwaroopam and its sequel Vishwaroopam 2. There's a strong buzz that the pre-production work for the film is happening at a brisk pace and it will be rolled out by July end.

Information Haasan also has plans to revisit 'Sabash Naidu'

Besides this, Haasan confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that he also has plans to revisit the film Sabash Naidu, which was shelved previously. To recall, the film was planned back in 2016. But it got shelved due to unknown reasons. Sabash Naidu is a spinoff of one of Haasan's characters, named Balaram Naidu, from the film Dasavathaaram, which hit the screens in 2008.

Information About Haasan's latest film 'Vikram'

Meanwhile, Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is receiving raving reviews from fans and critics alike. The film hit the big screens on Friday (June 3) amid huge expectations. A spinoff of Kanagaraj's previous film Kaithi, the high-voltage actioner also has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. If you have not watched the film yet, read our review of Vikram.