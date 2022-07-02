Entertainment

Kajol to make web series debut on Disney+ Hotstar soon!

Kajol will soon be seen in a web series directed by Suparn Varma. (Photo credit: Twitter/@itsKajolD)

Seasoned Bollywood actor Kajol is planning to dip her toes into the limitless ocean of web series. She has signed the dotted line for a web show to be helmed by director Suparn Varma, who has previously proved his mettle with films such as Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Acid Factory, said reports. The untitled series will release on Disney+ Hotstar. More details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most successful Hindi actors, Kajol has numerous commercial and critically acclaimed films to her credit such as Fanaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The OTT space has recently witnessed interesting projects headlined by noted actors of the '90s, including Sonali Bendre, Sushmita Sen, Madhuri Dixit, and Raveena Tandon.

Kajol joining this list, thus, is an interesting development.

Details The web series will focus on thrill, suspense, and crime

Kajol made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga that covered three generations of a family and co-starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. As per Peeping Moon, the upcoming Varma-helmed series necessitated a strong female protagonist and the makers put a seal on Kajol's name. It is being touted as a new-age drama and will be a cocktail of thrill, suspense, and crime.

Plot Kajol will play a 'new-age mother' in the show

"Kajol will play the role of a new-age mom for one more time, however, this show has a lot more to it than meets the eye," a source told Peeping Moon. She will play a woman "forced to enter the career bandwagon for the sake of her family." The anonymous source further divulged the ambitious project is already being planned as a multi-season show.

Information The series is eyeing a 2023 release

While an official confirmation is awaited, reports are rife that writer-director Verma has kicked off work on the show's pre-production. It will reportedly be bankrolled by Banijay Asia of the Banijay Group (Ladies vs Gentlemen, Hostages, Roar of the Lion). If everything goes as planned, the show will hit the streaming platform sometime in 2023. Interestingly, Hotstar also houses her last theatrical release Tanhaji.

Upcoming film Kajol is currently working on 'Salaam Venky'

The 47-year-old actor is currently working on Salaam Venky, a drama film helmed by noted actor-director Revathy. While announcing the project on social media in February 2022, the My Name is Khan actor wrote, "We can't wait to share this unbelievably true story...with you." The film is written by Sameer Arora and co-stars Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Vishal Jethwa, among others.