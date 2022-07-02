Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' to be screened at Fantasia Film Festival

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 02, 2022, 02:36 pm 3 min read

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are collaborating for a third time in 'Dobaaraa.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

Headlined by Taapsee Pannu and helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the upcoming mystery thriller drama Dobaaraa will be screened at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, Canada. Notably, Dobaaraa is the only Indian film to have been recognized by the festival, which will also screen Korean, Spainish, and Japanese movies, among others. It is heading toward an August 19 theatrical release.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film is based on the popular 2018 Spanish film Mirage that starred Alvaro Morte and Adriana Ugarte.

Pannu and Kashyap make a dynamic actor-director duo and have previously worked together in Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh.

Previously, Pannu has nailed roles in high-octane thriller films such as Looop Lapeta and Game Over, so her character in Dobaaraa seems intriguing too.

The Festival Pannu's character to hop through timelines in the film

Regarded as the "biggest genre film festival in the world," the 26th edition of the Fantasia Film Festival is slated to take place between July 14 and August 3, while its Frontieres International Co-Production Market will take place between July 21-24. Dobaaraa deals with time travel and Pannu will essay the role of a "young woman trapped between two lives in different decades."

Accomplishments It was previously screened at London Indian Film Festival

Dobaaraa seems to be wooing audiences and critics at film festivals across the globe. In May, it was chosen as the opening night film for the 13th edition of the London Indian Film Festival at the BFI Southbank, London. LIFF director Cary Rajinder Sawhney had said about the thriller, "Anurag delivers yet another fresh directorial approach and a compelling twisted story."

Project details Learn more about the cast and crew

Announced in February 2021, Dobaaraa is written by Nihit Bhave (Choked, Sacred Games). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Cult Movies (a new division of Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena). The film also stars Pavail Gulati, who earlier shared the screen with Pannu in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Rahul Bhatt and Saswata Chatterjee also play key roles.

Upcoming films Pannu has a theatrical release scheduled this month

Pannu has an interesting slew of projects lined up one after the other. On July 15, she will be seen in Shabaash Mithu—a biopic based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj. In 2023, she will be seen with King Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, a drama reportedly based on the illegal immigration issue. This will be her first project with Shah Rukh Khan.

