'Shabaash Mithu' trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Mithu changes 'gentleman's game'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 20, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' is out! (Photo credit: IMDb)

Taapsee Pannu is back with another sports film! After a lot of buzz around Pannu's preparation, the trailer for Shabaash Mithu was finally dropped on Monday. This time, the actor essays the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in this film that narrates the hardship and grit it takes to make a name in a rather male-dominated sport. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Trailer A young, determined Raj is groomed by her mentor

The 2:45-minute-long video introduces us to a young Raj who shows an interest in cricket but is often pushed into a corner and asked to stay away from the game. Over the course of the trailer, we get to see how Raj comes under the wing of Vijay Raaz's character who grooms her and prepares her to take part in the women's cricket team.

Review Pannu is convincing as Raj, captures her struggles well

The trailer packs every ounce of courage, struggle, highs, and extreme lows. It reflects how not many women cricketers get the recognition they deserve and how every right is a battle in disguise. The scene where Pannu decides to mark her own identity is noteworthy. Judging by what the trailer contains, we can't wait to see Pannu essaying Raj's journey on the big screen.

Announcement Woman who redefined 'the gentleman's game,' wrote Pannu

Pannu announced the release of Shabaash Mithu's trailer on her social media handles. The Rashmi Rocket actor wrote, "You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes Mithali a legend. [The] woman who redefined 'the gentleman's game.'" "She created HERSTORY [her story] and I'm honored to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame (sic)."

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Information Details about Raj, film, crew

Helmed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu is slated for a July 15 release. The film narrates the journey of Mithali Raj, who is famous for her record-breaking career in international cricket spanning 23 years. She made over 10,000 runs in One Day International cricket. A tribute to the recently retired cricket icon, the film celebrates her inspiring journey.