Sushma Seth turns 86: Exploring 5 lesser-known facts about actor

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 20, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Veteran actor Sushma Seth turned 86 on Monday. Happy birthday!

Veteran thespian and Indian cinematic stalwart Sushma Seth needs no introduction. Credited with acting in about 119 projects, she is best known for playing the role of mother and grandmother in numerous Bollywood movies. From acting as a voice of reason to playing a vamp, Seth has done it all with panache. As she turns 86, let's explore a few unknown facts about her.

#1 Seth studied in New York

While Seth has made a mark due to her acting prowess, her education credentials are just as strong. Seth holds a teacher's training diploma in Home Science from Lady Irwin College, which she followed up with an Associate in Science diploma from Briarcliff College, New York. Subsequently, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the coveted Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh.

#2 Her career spans over five decades

Born in 1936, Seth kickstarted her theatrical career in the 1950s. She also co-founded Yatrik, a Delhi-based theater group in 1964. Her Bollywood debut was Shyam Benegal's Junoon (1978) and later went on to star in blockbusters such as Chandni, Deewana, and Silsila. Interestingly, she has worked with different generations of stars—from Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor to Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta.

#3 Success on television

In her illustrious career, she also starred in the daily soap Hum Log (1984-1985) where she played the grandmother. Her oeuvre also includes the cult classic Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993-1994), in which she was the matriarch of the Diwan family. Soon after, her popularity skyrocketed and her character, which was initially supposed to be written off, ended up being given a longer shelf life!

#4 Community service

In addition to her theatrical and film pursuits, Seth is also a philanthropist and is known for putting her best foot forward on the social front. From 1997 to 2008, she was the Honorary Cultural Director of Arpana, an NGO that trains slum children in Delhi's Alipur and Molarband areas. She has also conducted numerous acting and production-related workshops at Arpana.

#5 Seth is also an author!

A true philomath, Seth has not only delivered awe-inspiring performances on stage, in films and TV shows, but she has also chronicled her journey in her autobiography. In 2010, her life narrative came out in the form of Stageplay: The Journey of an Actor. The book covers her early years in theater, work with distinguished luminaries, and a nuanced description of successful stage production.