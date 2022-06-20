Entertainment

Happy birthday Nicole Kidman: 5 must-watch performances delivered by her

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 20, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

Looking at Nicole Kidman's best five performances.

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman has proved her versatility time and again. From her breakthrough back in the 1990s to starring in some of the most iconic and popular films, the actor has done it all. She has also received many accolades including the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTA Awards. Let's celebrate her 55th birthday by exploring her five best performances.

#1 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Kidman appeared in this Stanley Kubrick directorial alongside actor Tom Cruise back in 1999. The psychological film revolved around a complex couple—Alice Harford and Dr. William Harford. While the film focused mainly on Cruise's character as he went about his own experiences, you cannot miss Kidman as she plays a key role toward the end and absolutely nails her powerful performance and punchline.

#2 'Moulin Rouge!'

Moulin Rouge! (2001) is probably one of Kidman's career-defining films. From drama to entertainment and emotion, the actor packs them all in her performance and delivers a movie that is completely worth watching. Kidman's Satine is stunning as she steals the show with her cabaret performance. Moreover, her tragic love story with Christian (Ewan McGregor) further adds to the depth of her performance.

#3 'The Others'

Grace (Kidman) lives in a big mansion with her two children in Jersey and waits for her husband to return from the Second World War. Her children suffer from a disease that doesn't allow them to be exposed to direct sunlight. Kidman delivers a fantastic performance as a mother who slowly inches towards paranoia and obsession as things start to go against her order.

#4 'The Hours'

The film The Hours features prominent actors like Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Julianne Moore who essay real-life figures in the film. Kidman played the role of the late Virginia Woolf and brilliantly displayed her life, her illness, and her writing. While she did have costume and makeup to get into the character, her performance is the final touch that brings it all together.

#5 'Aquaman'

In a whole different genre, Kidman explored the world of superheroes in DCEU's Aquaman which starred actors Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. She appeared as Aquaman's (Momoa) mother and the former queen of Atlantis—an undersea kingdom. While her appearance is limited in the film, it is surely refreshing to watch her in action sequences which is not a common factor for her.