RIP KK: WB Police gives gun-salute, Mamata Banerjee in attendance

KK (53) breathed his last on Tuesday after performing a live concert.

A day after the shocking demise of singer KK, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the Bollywood singer on Wednesday. As per her earlier announcement, the West Bengal Police gave a gun salute to honor the singer. The 53-year-old passed away after performing at a live concert. After feeling uneasy, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

#Kolkata: Late Singer #KK being offered gun salute by the #WestBengal government at Rabindra Sadan in presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and his family pic.twitter.com/fWv2cRzWOM — TOI Kolkata (@TOIKolkata) June 1, 2022

Before breathing his last, the singer was performing at a concert at the Nazrul Manch auditorium in Kolkata. It is reported that the auditorium was unbearably hot. Photos and videos that surfaced online showed the singer looking unwell while being escorted out of the venue. After returning to his hotel, his condition worsened and KK was taken to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).

Reports suggest the Pal crooner was declared dead at around 10:30pm. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the New Market Police Station, Kolkata. According to media reports, his face and head had some injuries. The police also conducted an inquiry with the hotel staff and the event organizers. It is expected that the post-mortem results will be out soon.

The 53-year-old playback singer has recorded songs in almost all Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, to name a few. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the shocking demise of the singer. He said, "KK's songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of KK. Gandhi tweeted, "Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs." "Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world," he added.