Bengal: COVID-19 restrictions extended till August 30, night curbs relaxed

The restrictions, first imposed on May 16, were about to expire on August 15

The COVID-19 related restrictions in West Bengal were extended till August 30 with relaxations in the curbs during the night hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday. The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 this year, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and extended at regular intervals, were about to expire on August 15.

Details

The danger of third wave is still lurking: Banerjee

"The COVID-19 situation in Bengal is quite good but the danger of the third wave is still lurking. This is one of the reasons we have not allowed local trains," Banerjee said, addressing a press conference. "So, we have decided to extend the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for 15 more days till August 30," she added.

Quote

Night lockdown will be from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am

Banerjee announced that the night hours during which stringent restrictions are imposed will be reduced. "We have decided a few relaxations—such as full lockdown during the night will now be from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am, instead of 9:00 pm to 5:00 am," she said.

Further details

State government to release 73 life convicts on humanitarian grounds

Banerjee said, "The state was not getting the required doses of vaccines. If we get vaccines, we can at least ensure one dose for the rural population, and then we can allow local trains." To decongest the prisons, Banerjee announced that her government will release 73 life convicts. Notably, on August 2, she had announced to prematurely release 63 life convicts on humanitarian grounds.

Information

Bengal recorded 700 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 700 fresh COVID-19 cases and six COVID-19 related deaths, thus pushing the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 15,35,699 and COVID-19 related deaths to 18,258. The state presently has 10,163 active cases.

COVID-19 cases

India reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

India on Thursday reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases, up by 7.41% compared to the previous day. The seven-day rolling average of infections has dropped under 40,000 again. The nationwide death toll also neared 4.3 lakh with almost 500 fresh fatalities being confirmed on Thursday. India's COVID-19 outbreak has largely stagnated in what experts have forecasted could be the onset of a third wave.