'Anek' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana questions regional and Hindi language divide

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 05, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Anek finally gets a trailer! The political action thriller asks, "North Indian nahi, South Indian nahi, East nahi, West nahi....Sirf Indian kaise hota hai aadmi? (Not North, South, West or East Indian, how does one become an Indian?)" With this pertinent question, Ayushmann Khurrana will greet us in his Joshua avatar on May 27. Anubhav Sinha is at the helm of Anek.

Like Khurrana and Sinha's earlier collaboration Article 15, Anek will also deal with a problem ailing the country: the regional divide and the plight of those who live in the North East.

The movie may also attempt negating the perception that people belonging to different parts of the country speak Hindi differently.

But, we do hope Anek doesn't become preachy while delivering its message.

The trailer shows us that secret agent Joshua is sent on a mission to neutralize the threat posed by separatists in the North-East. He says a group named Johnson attracts special attention. Thus, Joshua recruits a woman to infiltrate the group and gather information. Meanwhile, Andrea Kevichusa's character wants to represent India in a boxing tournament but her father, a separatist, is against it.

The trailer also shows how people wrongly consider Hindi as a factor to determine a person's native. When Joshua asks JD Chakravarthy's character why he assumes that the former is a North Indian, the Telangana-native replies that his Hindi is "clean." "So Hindi decides who's from North and South?" Joshua wonders and the man says "No!" "So, it's not about Hindi, either!" Joshua concludes.

The film has been jointly produced by T-Series and Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. Anek also stars Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, and Deeplina Deka. This Bollywood movie also marks Khurrana's debut in action films, as we see him fighting goons and bringing down insurgents. Apart from this, Khurrana has medical drama Doctor G and a full-fledged action film An Action Hero in his pipeline.