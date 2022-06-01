Entertainment

RIP KK: 7 interesting facts about 'Pyaar Ke Pal' crooner

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 01, 2022, 06:12 pm 3 min read

The man with the golden voice, KK, defined an entire generation with a discography that is hard to be surpassed. In a career spanning around three decades, he lent his voice to tracks in different languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. KK's shocking demise has left behind a tremendous chasm. Let's look at seven facts about the Tadap Tadap crooner.

#1 KK had no professional training

Considering he was a top-billed singer who had done playbacks for the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, it would come as a surprise that the 53-year-old had never received any practical musical training. Although he visited a music school, he dropped out soon after. The Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si singer, instead, honed his voice by meticulous, regular practice.

#2 He voiced song for Pakistani drama

While KK was lauded for his prowess in the craft and his seamless ability to sing in multiple tongues, his stardom wasn't limited to India. Most notably, he lent his voice to the song Tanha Chala for the Pakistani drama The Ghost (2008), which aired on the Hum TV channel. Farrukh Abid and Shoaib Farrukh had composed the melody.

#3 All about KK's journey on Indian television

Back home in India, KK was behind the official soundtrack of numerous hit shows including Just Mohabbat and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. He was also the voice of the Star Parivaar Awards' 2010 theme song. The singer, who believed that a singer should mostly be known by his voice, had only judged two reality shows: Fame Gurukul and Indian Idol Season 2.

#4 KK followed suit after another KK, legendary Kishore Kumar

Although KK was extremely camera shy all his life and didn't appear on television as much as his other contemporaries did, he spoke fondly about legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Kumar had served as KK's inspiration. Once, the Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar singer had remarked how Kumar had also never undergone professional musical training. And, this interestingly gave him the impetus to do the same.

#5 He sang a whopping 3,500 jingles!

Before KK shot to fame through his multiple chartbusters, he primarily made his career as a jingle singer. He became a household name and a rage amongst college students in 1999 through his album Pal, and went on to sing as many as 3,500 jingles for multiple products across brands. Even today, one can listen to several such jingles on YouTube.

#6 KK and awards: A story that wasn't meant to be

KK ruled millions of hearts across the nation. For some, his songs were the first introduction to love; for others, it was an ointment for heartbreak. Despite singing over 700 songs in his illustrious career, the Zara Sa singer's luck ran dry in one aspect—awards. While fans often complained that he wasn't felicitated with many awards, he often said he didn't want them.

#7 His last TV show guesting was in February

KK's last released song was Yeh Hausle from Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83. It was composed by Pritam and penned by Kausar Munir. KK, who was famous in musical corridors for having a solemn personality and keeping away from the gaze of the media, made a rare appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in February 2022, along with Shaan and Dr. Palash Sen.