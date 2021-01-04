Some songs are indeed timeless! After a mind-boggling 36 years of its release, Last Christmas has finally hit the numero uno spot on UK music charts. This song by Wham! was made public in 1984 but became the topmost just this year. This feat was achieved due to the Christmas-time streaming trends that toppled LadBaby's Don't Stop Me Eating from the top rank.

Fact 'Last Christmas' had lost to Band Aid's song in 1984

Records show that the song was streamed 9.2 million times last week. The reason why the rendition by the legendary UK pop duo couldn't top the charts back then was because of Do They Know It's Christmas? It was a single by Band Aid, a charity supergroup of Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, which was created in response to the 1983-1985 famine in Ethiopia.

Gratitude George Michael's family ecstatic, recording royalties will go to charity

George Michael's, one-half of Wham!, family said, "After such a difficult 2020 for all of us and at the time of year, that was so special to George we're so grateful to everyone who made this possible and know how much it would have meant to him." They added that his recording royalties will go to charity, "as he did for so many years."

About Song of betrayal: 'Last Christmas' isn't about Christmas at all

Though the song is a Christmas favorite, it's actually not about the occasion. Last Christmas, which is about heartbreak, received the Christmas tag just because of its hook line. Betrayal rules the up-tempo song, which had sold over 2 million copies. Thirty-two years after this song released, Michael had died of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver on Christmas Day 2016.

Story Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley shares how the song was born