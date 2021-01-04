Screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Kanika made the happy announcement on Instagram earlier today. The wedding was apparently a close-knit affair with only the family members and close friends of the couple in attendance. The duo had announced their engagement a few weeks ago. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the couple.

Details Here is to 2021, Kanika wrote

Sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremony, Kanika wrote, "Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma (sic)." In the pictures, the duo can be seen dressed in traditional outfits and holding each other's hands. Kanika had announced her engagement with Himanshu in December 2020. The two, who reportedly began dating last year, had made their relationship public in June.

Instagram Post Check out Kanika Dhillon's Instagram post here

Instagram post A post shared by kanika.d on January 4, 2021 at 6:07 pm IST

Details Kanika had announced engagement with Himanshu in December

Kanika, 38, had announced her engagement with Himanshu on December 14, by sharing several pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. For the unversed, Kanika was earlier married to filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. They had ended the marriage in August 2019. Himanshu, on the other hand, was previously in a relationship with the actor Swara Bhasker. However, they decided to part ways.

Work What's up on the work front for Kanika and Himanshu?