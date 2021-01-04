Last updated on Jan 04, 2021, 06:43 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
Screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
Kanika made the happy announcement on Instagram earlier today.
The wedding was apparently a close-knit affair with only the family members and close friends of the couple in attendance.
The duo had announced their engagement a few weeks ago.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to the couple.
Sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremony, Kanika wrote, "Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma (sic)."
In the pictures, the duo can be seen dressed in traditional outfits and holding each other's hands.
Kanika had announced her engagement with Himanshu in December 2020.
The two, who reportedly began dating last year, had made their relationship public in June.
A post shared by kanika.d on
Kanika, 38, had announced her engagement with Himanshu on December 14, by sharing several pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.
For the unversed, Kanika was earlier married to filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. They had ended the marriage in August 2019.
Himanshu, on the other hand, was previously in a relationship with the actor Swara Bhasker. However, they decided to part ways.
On the work front, Kanika is best known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, and Judgementall Hai Kya. She has also written the upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba, starring actor Taapsee Pannu.
Himanshu has penned critically-acclaimed movies such as Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu film series.
His next film Atrangi Re will reportedly be out in theaters on February 14.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.