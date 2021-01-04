Jodie Whittaker, the current Doctor Who in this decades-long sci-fi series, is reportedly bidding goodbye to her lead role. An insider, who reported of this development, said, "It's all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration." Apparently, Whittaker is following the lead of her predecessors. Here are more details.

Rule Tenure in trend: Of late, actors follow the three-series role

There have been differences in tenures of actors playing the role over the years. Tom Baker, who played Doctor Who, lasted for seven seasons, while Matt Smith, William Hartnell, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester McCoy, Patrick Troughton, and Peter Davison have all lasted for three seasons at the TARDIS. Whittaker reportedly told her higher-ups that she wants to follow the three-season rule and leave the series.

Interview Whittaker had confirmed she's here to stay for three seasons

In January 2020, Whittaker was interviewed about the popularity she has received by being the first woman who plays the alien with two hearts. "I wear a baseball cap on the tube or on the subway," said Whittaker, highlighting about her social life in and around her shooting location in Cardiff. It was then she had confirmed of her presence for three more seasons.

We won't be commenting on any speculation, said BBC

"I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it's not yet. I'm clinging on tight!," the 38-year-old English actor had said then. When asked about the latest speculation of Whittaker leaving the BBC show, the channel remained evasive. "We won't be commenting on any speculation around Jodie's future on the show," it told Digital Spy.

Details Whittaker may quit, but Chris Chibnall to remain as showrunner