Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger narrates how 'stardom' feels like

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Pallabi C Samal May 06, 2022, 06:12 pm 3 min read

Can you spot the difference? (L: Shah Rukh Khan, R: Ibrahim Qadri)

Ibrahim Qadri, considered to be the doppelgänger of Shah Rukh Khan, has penned a heartfelt note narrating the stardom he enjoys due to the resemblance. In a post on Humans of Bombay's Facebook page, Qadri said that he gets mobbed when he goes to watch Khan's movies at halls, KKR's matches in stadia, and the like. Even the cops ask him for a selfie.

Context Why does this story matter?

Qadri is a social media sensation and almost all his posts are about him mimicking the superstar and his acting from various movies.

The video where he copies Khan's scene from Pardes particularly stands out and has gained massive traction.

Qadri has 123K followers on Instagram and 158 followers on Twitter. On both the platforms, the man follows only one person: Khan.

Information Here's how the post started

"I was never one who paid too much attention to my looks," is how Qadri starts his post. "My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India's superstar," he continues, pointing out that his looks became more defined after puberty. " I started looking exactly like SRK!" he exults.

Details And that's when things started changing

The Gujarat native got the first-hand experience of fandom when he went to watch Raees with his friends. "Everyone started mobbing me for selfies thinking the real SRK had made a special appearance at the theater!" he shares. He added, "Someone held onto me so tight that my t-shirt tore!" A similar incident happened when he went to watch a Kolkata Knight Riders game.

Narration 'For the first time, I felt like a 'Badshah''

"Everyone waved at me. I saw how much love and respect people have for SRK, and for the first time, I felt like a 'Badshah'!" Qadri said but he quickly realized "what SRK probably goes through on a daily basis." Once when the crowd became uncontrollable, he took help from the police. "And after rescuing me, the cops asked, 'SRK sir, ek selfie?'"

Quote Qadri wants to meet his 'idol' SRK someday

"But as much as I respect SRK, I also wish people would look beyond my looks and try to know me as a person too..." "But the truth is if there was anybody in the world I could choose to look like, my choice would be SRK," Qadri penned the concluding paragraph, while adding that meeting his "idol" would be "a dream come true."