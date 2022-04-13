Entertainment

5 times Ranbir Kapoor spoke about love, marriage, 'casanova' tag

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 13, 2022, 02:55 pm 3 min read

Five times Ranbir Kapoor shared insight into love, relationships, and marriage

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly all set to settle down with his long-time girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday. While details about the high-scale event are fuzzy, we'll concentrate on something else for now. Always in the headlines for his crushes, relationships, and affairs, the 39-year-old has often been candid about his view on love, marriage, and his casanova image. Here are five such instances.

Instance 1 'Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world'

Speaking to Anupama Chopra back in 2018, Kapoor had given his definition of love, offering us a glimpse of his romantic bone. "Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world, the greatest feeling in the world," he had said. "When you fall in love, everything is great, even water tastes like sherbet." He had stressed how "love makes life great."

The Rockstar actor was all of us when speaking about first dates. "All first dates are supposed to be the cliched version, where there's anxiety, nervousness, excitement, awkwardness, high blood pressure, low blood pressure," he'd said once. And this was his "best idea" for one: "Keep it simple, pick up the girl, be polite, have a nice meal, talk, share but most importantly, listen."

Instance 3 On his 'casanova' or 'heartbreaker' image

Ever since the beginning of his career, the Wake Up Sid star has earned the "casanova," "player" tag. Although back in 2013, he said this image "doesn't bother" him, more recently, his views have changed. "I really want to have a family really soon," he'd said, adding, how the "heartbreaker" image is a bit contradictory to how he wishes to live his life.

Instance 4 What he said of his exes, Deepika and Katrina

One thing common in Kapoor's former public relationships is that he remained friendly/respectful with/about his exes. Referring to Deepika Padukone, he'd said, "I wish that she's my friend all my life. She has moved on and so have I. But you can't cut off a person [just] because your relationship isn't working." Kapoor was clear about still "needing" Katrina Kaif in his life post-break-up.

Instance 5 When he admitted to cheating in relationship

The Barfi actor has even confessed to cheating in relationships. In 2011, he'd admitted to this in an interview with a magazine. "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realize it now when you grow up." It was believed the comment referred to his relationship with Padukone.