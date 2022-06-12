Entertainment

SRK wraps up first shoot schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK wraps up first shoot schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 12, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the first schedule of 'Dunki.'

In April this year, Shah Rukh Khan sent fans into a frenzy with the announcement of Dunki, his first-ever collaboration with ace director Rajkumar Hirani. Just weeks ago, a photo from Dunki's shoot featuring SRK and Hirani surfaced on the internet, and fans' excitement shot through the roof. Now, the latest reports say King Khan has completed the film's first shooting schedule in Mumbai.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan has been away from celluloid for almost four years; his last release was Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018.

Dunki—which is said to revolve around the issue of illegal immigration—will also mark Taapsee Pannu's first collaboration with SRK.

Hirani is known for delivering blockbuster Hindi films like 3 Idiots, the Munnabhai franchise, and Sanju. So, his maiden association with Khan is highly anticipated.

Details 'Dunki' to be shot in Budapest and London, too

Reports suggest that SRK has also shot a dance number for Dunki choreographed by noted Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh and Hirani completed the Mumbai schedule last week, and will leave for the international schedule in July." The anonymous source further said the film will also be shot in scenic locations across Budapest and London.

'Jawan' SRK to begin shooting for 'Jawan' this month

In addition to Dunki, SRK has another project in the pipeline for 2023: director Atlee's Jawan. Its announcement teaser dropped on June 4 to astounding acclaim. SRK's looks and classic villainous laugh were particularly applauded. Reportedly, the Chennai Express actor will begin shooting for Jawan by mid-June. He will also reportedly finish shooting for his cameo in Tiger 3 before kickstarting Dunki's overseas schedule.

Future projects Khan will return to big screens with 'Pathaan'

Khan is going to be a busy man in 2023 with multiple big-budget releases in the lineup. Apart from Dunki and action thriller Jawan, he will also be seen in espionage thriller Pathaan, which will be his first 2023 release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will reunite him with his Om Shanti Om co-actor Deepika Padukone. John Abraham will also essay a pivotal role.