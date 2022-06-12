Entertainment

'Jurassic World Dominion' eyeing worldwide collection of $386M this weekend

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 12, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

How is 'Jurassic World Dominion' performing at the box office? (Photo credit: jurassicworld.com)

Jurassic World Dominion stomped its way into theaters on Friday. The Universal and Amblin Entertainment film grossed $59.6M on Friday in the US and is projected to collect $142M on domestic screens on the debut weekend. Moreover, the third and final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy is hurtling toward a global total of $386M this weekend—overtaking Top Gun: Maverick in its third week.

Context Why does this story matter?

The director of Jurassic World (2015), Colin Trevorrow has helmed the third installment as well.

Original Jurassic Park actors Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern reprise their roles alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in it.

While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, audiences continue to flock to cinemas to watch the dino flick.

Its budget is reportedly over $185M.

Information Film's global collection on Friday was $135M

A week before releasing in 57 international markets on Friday, Jurassic World Dominion premiered across 15 overseas markets during its early release. The worldwide box office gross through Friday was $135M, including new hubs and holdovers. By the end of Sunday, the film is expected to bag $175M overseas, bringing the global total to $244M. Notably, it boasts enhanced visual effects and never-seen-before dinosaurs.

Observation Film to be China's No. 1 Hollywood release in 2022

Despite the impressive statistics, the film isn't reportedly performing as well compared to the previous films from the trilogy. Jurassic World (2015) reportedly earned $226M (including previews) on its opening while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) grossed $227M (including previews). However, it is expected to amass huge numbers from China's market, where it is set to become the No. 1 Hollywood release of 2022.

Information Here's how the film is performing in India

As for the Indian market, Jurassic World: Dominion saw a good opening at the box office. It reportedly bagged Rs. 8cr on the first day, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Apart from this, Box Office India revealed that the film had grossed Rs. 3.75cr from its previews on Thursday. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently running successfully in theaters.