Peter Dinklage's 'The Toxic Avenger' rated R for 'graphic nudity'

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 12, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

'The Toxic Avenger' gets a remake with Peter Dinklage as the new bad hero

The Toxic Avenger, an upcoming superhero comedy film starring Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), has been rated R for gore and graphic nudity. This is the remake of the 1984 cult classic film by the same name. The film will feature a janitor named Winston (Dinklage) who falls into a pit containing toxic waste and gets transformed into a deformed monster of sorts.

Context Why does this story matter?

The original didn't make it big upon its release but went on to be considered a cult classic later, thanks to its graphic violence and grotesque humor.

When the makers had announced the reboot in 2010, it was tagged to be a "family-friendly PG-13 action-comedy."

Since then, many factors changed in the Macon Blair-directed production and the reboot will too have its freakish elements.

Information This one joins other famous R-rated superhero films

The remake of The Toxic Avenger by Legendary will definitely please hardcore fans. Motion Picture Association gave the film an R rating on Wednesday for its "strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references and brief graphic nudity." With this rating, the upcoming horror-comedy film will now join the club of other R-rated superhero films like Deadpool, The Suicide Squad, Logan, Blade, and Watchmen.

Plot Here's summary of upcoming movie

Coming to plot summary, Winston is a "stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club" and is diagnosed with a terminal illness. His treatment will require a lot of money which Winston's greedy employer refuses to pay. So, he decides to rob the company but falls into a pit of toxic waste only to come out a deformed "monster" seeking revenge.

The Hollywood film also stars Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay who will play Winston's son. As per the announcement made in March 2019, Blair will be writing and directing the remake. Interestingly, the original producers Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will be on-board for producing the remake as well. No official release date has been announced yet.