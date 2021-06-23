Warner Bros. drops new trailer for 'The Suicide Squad'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 09:16 pm

DC supervillains are "dying to save the world" again! Warner Bros. has dropped another trailer for The Suicide Squad movie and it is chaotic fun, just like we expected. Many new members join Task Force X and their chemistry is already electrifying. A standalone sequel to David Ayer's 2016 movie, the James Gunn-directorial will hit the theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on August 6.

Twitter Post

Trailer was leaked earlier; this is how Gunn reacted

Character

Bloodsport is in jail for doing THIS to Superman

The trailer opens with Robert DuBois aka Bloodsport (Idris Elba) scrubbing jail tiles and refusing to join Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) team. We get to know he was put in prison for sending Superman to the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet. Waller being Waller sees that he agrees and we are introduced to the new team and their new (suicide) mission in Corto Maltese.

Trailer

New track 'Rain' successfully maximizes tension

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long clip gives us a clearer idea of the imminent danger awaiting the squad. They are tasked to destroy Project Starfish and we again spot the tentacles of a massive starfish roaming about on the fictional Latin American country. The action sequences are drool-worthy and the new track Rain by Grandson and Jessie Reyez playing in the background is the perfect fit.

Success

DCEU is counting on Gunn to bring MCU-like success

As far as we know, the force will have to "destroy a Nazi-era laboratory named Jotunheim, where political prisoners were held, and experimentations took place." Gunn has likened his first DCEU project to be like "a '70s war movie." And, the home of Man of Steel will be looking forward to creating MCU-like magic on-screen via Gunn's "horribly beautiful mind."

Information

Here are the old and new Task Force X members

Apart from Davis, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag return to the sequel. We meet several new additions like the Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and Savant (Michael Rooker). There is also John Cena's Peacemaker who has already secured a spin-off series.