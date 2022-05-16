Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get (legally) hitched in Santa Barbara

Written by Isha Sharma May 16, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now married, officially!

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and singer Travis Barker are married, and this time, legally! A month after they unofficially tied the knot in Las Vegas, the duo reportedly had an intimate ceremony at the downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara's Anacapa, California on Sunday. They had gotten engaged to marry in October last year. Congratulations to the lovebirds!

Details What did ceremony look like?

As per different media reports, Kardashian's grandmother Mary Jo "M" was one of the attendees at the nuptial ceremony. While the couple is yet to divulge details and post pictures, a few images have already made it to the internet. They show the bride in a white minidress and veil, while the 46-year-old drummer can be seen in a suave black suit.

Flashback What happened at their 'practice wedding'?

After the 2022 Grammy Awards wrapped up, the duo got "married" at the One Love Wedding Chapel in the wee hours of the morning. While posting a string of PDA-filled pictures, Kardashian posted on her Instagram account. "After an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married."

Future What do future months hold for the couple?

While this ceremony has officiated their marriage and stamped it with a legal certificate, it is not all. As per reports, plans to host another intimate but grand wedding in the near future are already in the works. While it's yet to be unveiled when the couple will pronounce "I do," it is confirmed that the big fat wedding will take place in Italy.

Information Much-in-love couple got engaged within a year of dating

The sparks of this high-profile couple's relationship first flared in December 2020. By February 2022, they made things Instagram official and started regularly posting photos professing their love for one another. Kardashian had once commented: "[Barker] is like no one that I've known, to where it's like nobody exists." Within a year of them dating, the couple had gotten engaged.

Information Kardashian was previously in relationship with Scott Disick

The 43-year-old influencer was previously in a relationship with Scott Michael Disick, who also starred as one of the main cast members on the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They separated in 2015. Together, they have three children: sons Mason Dash and Reign Aston, and daughter Penelope Scotland. Travis, on the other hand, was married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler before.