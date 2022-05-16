Entertainment

'Kushi': First look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer out

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 16, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

'Kushi' marks reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu after 2018’s ‘Mahanati’

The release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming multilingual film Kushi has been announced by its makers. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is arriving on December 23. Along with the announcement of the release date, the makers also shared the actors' first look. Kushi will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Here's more about it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ruth Prabhu and Deverakonda last collaborated in the blockbuster Mahanati (2018).

So, seeing them together on screen again will definitely be a treat.

The poster hints that the film will be an interesting romantic drama.

Thus, it is an important one for the Arjun Reddy star as his last romantic film that performed well at the box office was in 2019 (Dear Comrade).

Observation What does the poster show?

We can't help but notice that the color pink dominates the poster. Ruth Prabhu's sari is pink and we can also see a pink color explosion happening in the background. On the other hand, Deverakonda is seen in Kashmiri attire. The outfits of the lead actors are tied in a knot. And we see lots of flower petals and white pigeons.

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here

Anticipation Is 'Kushi' based on Tamil blockbuster 'Roja'?

Reportedly, the upcoming film will be based on Mani Ratnam's 1992 Tamil romantic drama Roja. Hearsay has that Nirvana has reworked the script to make it appealing for the present generation. And the poster also strikes a chord with Roja. Meanwhile, production of Kushi began in Hyderabad in April with a formal pooja and the first leg of shooting is presently underway in Kashmir.

Details Meet the cast, crew of upcoming film

Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame is on board the project as its music director while G Murali will crank the camera. Besides the aforementioned actors, Kushi will co-star Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others. Separately, Deverakonda will be next seen in the actioner Liger on August 25. Ruth Prabhu has Shaakuntalam and Yashoda in her line-up.