Entertainment

'Dune: Part Two': Everything we know of the sequel

'Dune: Part Two': Everything we know of the sequel

Written by Isha Sharma May 16, 2022, 10:34 am 2 min read

'Dune: Part Two' is eyeing October 2023 release. (Photo credits: Twitter/@dunemovie)

Christopher Walken is the most recent addition to the star-studded ensemble of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two and will essay the role of Emperor Shaddam IV. Additionally, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler are also set to play Princess Irulan and Feyd-Rautha, respectively. Legendary and Warner Bros. have booked the October 20, 2023 slot for the release. Here's everything we know about the second installment.

Context Why does this story matter?

Adapted from Frank Herbert's titular novel, Dune was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.

A smashing success, it grossed $41M domestically on its first day and $400M worldwide.

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, who had headlined the first part, will be returning for the sequel.

In India, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Story What does 'Dune' focus on?

Dune chronicles the journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), an exceptionally gifted young man born into the noble house called Atreides. Set in the far future, the Atreides house tries to establish life on the planet Arrakis. However, they are rivaled by the Harkonnens, led by Baron Harkonnen. In the first part, Zendaya essayed the role of Chani, a formidable warrior.

Do you know? Read about the sci-fi franchise here

Back in September 2016, Villeneuve expressed his desire to direct Dune, labeling it his "longstanding dream." Since the first novel was over 400 pages long, he had specifically requested that the story be split across two films. Now that the second movie is happening, let us tell you a Dune: Part Three based on Herbert's Dune Messiah is also under consideration.

Details Know more about the cast, crew

Reportedly, production of Dune: Part Two will commence this fall. Jon Spaihts, who was associated with the first part, will be returning as the co-scriptwriter, along with director Villeneuve. The sequel will be produced by Mary Parent, Jessica Derhammer, Cale Boyter, and David Valdes. Hans Zimmer (Interstellar, Gladiator), one of Hollywood's most acclaimed musical maestros, will be helming the music department.