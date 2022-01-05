Gorge on these 7 interesting facts about 'Euphoria' star Zendaya

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 05, 2022, 09:30 pm 2 min read

Coming into the limelight with Disney Channel movies and becoming one of the most sought-after Hollywood actresses today, Zendaya Coleman or simply Zendaya has surely come a long way. Be it the uber-cool MJ in the Spider-Man movies or the mysterious Chani in Dune, the 25-year-old has proved her acting talent multiple times. But did you know these fun facts about the model?

#1 Her famous Oscars look inspired a Barbie Doll

Source: Instagram/@Zendaya

Back in 2015, the Malcolm and Marie actress had made her presence known at the Academy Awards red carpet with her off-shoulder white dress and her long dreadlocks. Honoring the look, Mattel then produced a limited-edition Barbie Doll that was modeled on her. Sharing the image, Zendaya had spoken about the lack of diversification when it came to dolls and that time was changing.

#2 She worked as United Nations AIDS ambassador

Source: Twitter/@Zendaya

Coming from African American, German, and Scottish roots, the Euphoria actress has always been sincere to her heritage. A true role model, Zendaya took her job as a UN AIDS ambassador quite seriously, even when she was only 19. In a video feature, the dancer had encouraged young people in America to get tested as "it's cool to know your [HIV/AIDS] status."

#3, #4, #5 Devoted Potterhead, has super powerful teeth, but no wisdom tooth

Source: Twitter/@Zendaya

"People say I'm crazy, but I watch Harry Potter, like, once a day," Zendaya had revealed in 2019. Watching these magical movies is a self-care activity for her! The model's teeth are pretty special too, as she can bite into ice-creams without doubling up with a cold sensation. Also, she was born with one less tooth, meaning she'd never have to remove wisdom teeth.

#6, #7 Repeated kindergarten, wanted to be a teacher

Source: Twitter/@Zendaya

The Emmy winner was a shy child and according to her mother, Claire Stoermer, this led to her repeating kindergarten. "She would sit in the circle with the other kids and be totally silent," Stoermer had told Vogue. Yet, she was interested in performing and landed Shake It Up in her early teenage. Also, if not an actor, Zendaya wanted to be a teacher.