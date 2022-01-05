'Snowdrop' actress Kim Mi Soo (31) no longer among us

Actress Kim Mi Soo, who used to predominantly perform in South Korean dramas, "suddenly passed away" on Wednesday. She was 31. Although the cause of her death is not known, her agency has confirmed the news. Moreover, the actress' wake was arranged to be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service, as per reports. Most recently, Kim had appeared in the K-drama, Snowdrop.

The news was first released by a Korean news outlet Osen, following which a statement from the actress' agency, Landscape Entertainment, also spread online. It noted that Kim had "suddenly passed away," adding how "very heartbroken" her "bereaved" family was over the tragic development. Information about any health issue or cause of death has not been made public.

"As per her family's wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private," the statement added. Before Snowdrop, Kim has previously appeared in popular Korean dramas such as Hi Bye Mama, The School Nurse Files, and Yumi's Cells. Notably, Snowdrop is currently airing but Kim had already shot for the project as it is pre-produced, making this JTBC venture her last project.

The statement also asked people to not give rise to any rumor while the actress' family grieved. "We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased," it read. As the news surfaced, fans have been taking to social media to mourn the loss.

Fly high, our angel🥺🕊

Snowdrop’s Actress Kim Mi Soo, has died at the age of 31.

A wake for her was held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service today, according to reports.

Notably, there is a huge buzz around Snowdrop, especially because it marks the acting debut of the popular K-pop idol Jisoo. The BLACKPINK member stars opposite actor Jung Hae In in the historical show. Kim played the role of Yeo Jung Min in the drama, who was one of Jisoo's character's (Eun Young Ro) dorm-mate. We offer our condolences to the young actress' family.