Will Smith spotted in Mumbai; Netflix cancels his 'Bright 2'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 24, 2022, 02:05 pm

Will Smith was recently spotted in Mumbai (Photo credit: Flickr)

Hollywood actor Will Smith has been ruling the headlines ever since he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Interestingly, his first appearance since the controversial event happened in India as he was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Saturday. Meanwhile, many of his projects are facing delays and cancellations while a rumor of an "ugly divorce" spreads around. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

The King Richard star has been facing the brunt of smacking Rock across the face during the Academy Awards.

The comedian had cracked an insensitive joke at the expense of Smith's wife-actor Jada Pinkett Smith. But Smith resorting to physical assault was not taken favorably by the masses.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has also banned the actor for 10 years.

Visit He was captured heading for private airport terminal

Starting with the Mumbai visit, Indians went gaga online as soon as the paparazzi shared images and videos of the Aladdin star at the private airport in Mumbai on Saturday morning. He was seen alighting from a car and heading for the terminal. Although nothing has been confirmed about his reason for the visit, reports suggest he was here to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru.

Twitter Post Here are some of his pictures from Saturday

Will Smith travels to India following Oscars slap controversy https://t.co/kFQESoiLf1 pic.twitter.com/Lmg58FTWEd — Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2022

Looking back This wasn't Smith's first India trip though

Smith is a follower of Isha Foundation's founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. He has previously hosted the yogi at his home when Sadhguru was on a spiritual motorbike journey in 2020. This isn't Smith's first India visit either. In 2019, the Oscar-winning actor visited Haridwar as part of his Facebook Watch series. He also visited Mumbai for his cameo in Student of the Year 2.

Projects Smith's relationship with Netflix, National Geographic have chasms now?

We don't know if Smith's recent India visit was strictly spiritual or professional. But the latter bit is not going smoothly for him. National Geographic reportedly delayed the production of its upcoming show Pole to Pole featuring Smith. Moreover, Netflix, another frequent collaborator of the actor, has apparently canned plans of making Bright 2. This was to be a sequel to Smith's 2017 flick.

Do you know? Are Smith and Pinkett Smith headed for divorce now?

As if this wasn't enough, Hollywood is abuzz with speculations Smith and Pinkett Smith are headed for an "ugly divorce." Heat Magazine UK reported Smith's Oscars slap-gate has furthered the crack between the couple and they aren't even speaking to each other at this moment.