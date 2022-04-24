Entertainment

David Hollander exits 'American Gigolo' as Showtime severs ties

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 24, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

Writer-director-producer David Hollander is no longer the showrunner for the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo. Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have decided to sever ties with the showrunner, who most famously helmed the network's crime drama series, Ray Donovan. This move came, as per reports, due to the findings of a misconduct investigation taken up against Hollander. Here's more on this.

While acting as showrunner and executive producer for Ray Donovan, Hollander received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing, among other accolades.

His most recent work included co-writing and directing the Ray Donovan feature-length film that concluded the series after its seven-season cancellation.

Hollander also created shows like CBS's The Guardian and TNT's Heartland.

It is certainly a huge step for Showtime to fire him.

Details He was working on reboot series of 1980 film

"David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him," said an official statement. However, the reason for the same wasn't specified. Hollander was developing, writing, directing, and executive-producing American Gigolo—a reboot of a 1980 movie of the same name. Reportedly, the series is already seven episodes into its 10-episode order.

Now, co-executive producer David Bar Katz is likely to act as the showrunner. Coming to Hollander's firing, a misconduct allegation seems to be the cause, per Deadline. Deadline reported that the "exact nature of the misconduct is not clear" but sources close to the development suggest that it involved certain comments made by Hollander. These comments were, however, not of a "sexual harassment nature."

Show Jon Bernthal of 'The Walking Dead' is leading the series

Starring Jon Bernthal (We Own This City and The Walking Dead), American Gigolo follows Julian Kaye and his struggles to fit into the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry after being arrested for murder 15 years ago. After being in development for seven years, the show received a 10-episode order in June 2021. Paramount TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television are backing it, among others.