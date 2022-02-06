Entertainment

Get ready for more 'Euphoria'! HBO renews Zendaya-starrer for S03

Feb 06, 2022

'Euphoria' will be back for Season 3

Zendaya-led youth sensation Euphoria has been renewed for its third season by HBO. The announcement came on Friday from the official social media handles of HBO and Euphoria. Currently, the sophomore season of this high school-based drama is being aired and every episode has been receiving strong ratings and social media buzz. Hence, it was expected it would be picked up for another season.

HBO has hit jackpot with the Euphoria series that deals with drug abuse, bullying, and toxic standards set for high school students.

Aside from catering to a large section of viewers, the show has received pats from the critics, too, if its three-Emmy haul is anything to go by.

The second season has only taken the acclaim further by giving record-breaking viewership numbers.

With the second season premiering its episodes weekly, fans of the teen drama were left pleasantly surprised when a small teaser clip was shared announcing the continuation of the series. The 13-second video did not give anything away and did not feature any cast member but assured dedicated viewers that Euphoria's story is yet to conclude. Currently, four episodes of Season 2 have aired.

With the inaugural season of the Sam Levinson-created show dropping in 2019, we were introduced to Zendaya's Rue, who is struggling with addiction as she meets Jules (Hunter Schafer). Separately, we have Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Lexi (Maude Apatow) dealing with other issues at East Highland High School. These main characters are expected to return in S03.

Information Indian viewers can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar

But of course, we will know for sure who returns and who does not after S02 concludes on February 27. Written, directed, and executive produced by Levinson, it also features Nika King, Dominic Fike, Eric Dane, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Javon Walton, and Storm Reid. The HBO show airs on HBO Max and in India, one can watch Euphoria on Disney+ Hotstar.